A participant dances with a rainbow flag during last year’s Pink Dot event held at the Speaker's Corner in Hong Lim Park. Photo: EPA
Pink Dot: Singapore LGBT rally to go ahead online despite huge petition against it, organisers say
- The rally, which has been held in the city state since 2009, will be marked online this year in a live-stream amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus
- More than 28,000 people have signed a petition calling for viewing to be restricted as it would expose children to ‘homosexuality as a lifestyle’
Topic | Singapore
A participant dances with a rainbow flag during last year’s Pink Dot event held at the Speaker's Corner in Hong Lim Park. Photo: EPA