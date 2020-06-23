A longtail macaque climbs on a monkey statue in front of the Prang Sam Yod Buddhist temple in the town of Lopburi earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Tourist city in Thailand overrun with hungry monkeys starts mass sterilisation programme
- With tourists gone since Thailand closed its borders in April to control the coronavirus, Lopburi’s macaques have been getting hungry and aggressive
- The government aims to sterilise 500 of the monkeys over the next two months, in an effort to control the size of their population
Topic | Thailand
A longtail macaque climbs on a monkey statue in front of the Prang Sam Yod Buddhist temple in the town of Lopburi earlier this month. Photo: AFP