The Trump-branded six-star hotel, beach club, golf course and 144 ultra-luxury homes, will be located behind Bali’s Tanah Lot temple, and may be remodelled to make it more affordable to investors. Photo: Handout
Trump Organisation’s luxury Bali project considers scaling back amid slowdown
- Indonesian partner PT MNC Investama is looking at remodelling the design of the Trump-branded six-star hotel and residential venture to make it more affordable
- Indonesians are cutting back on spending, especially luxury items, as the coronavirus pandemic hits the economy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
