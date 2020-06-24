The former residence of Singapore's first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, at 38 Oxley Road. His three children have been at odds on what to do with the house following his death in 2015. Photo: EPA
What’s behind the Singapore first family’s public feud?

  • Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s brother Lee Hsien Yang has joined a new opposition party ahead of the July 10 election
  • The long-standing rift between the children of Singapore’s founding father Lee Kuan Yew centres on what to do with his house
Updated: 4:05pm, 24 Jun, 2020

