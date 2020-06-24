A policeman walks in front of Democracy Monument after anti-government activists protested in front of it to mark the anniversary of the proclamation that ended absolute monarchy in Thailand. Other statues and monuments marking this are disappearing. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand’s pro-democracy statues are disappearing – and it’s not protesters tearing them down

  • Political activists on Wednesday marked the anniversary of the 1932 revolt which ended the absolute monarchy in the country
  • While anti-racism protesters tear down statues elsewhere, Thailand has renamed or removed six monuments and statues since King Vajiralongkorn’s coronation
Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:00pm, 24 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A policeman walks in front of Democracy Monument after anti-government activists protested in front of it to mark the anniversary of the proclamation that ended absolute monarchy in Thailand. Other statues and monuments marking this are disappearing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE