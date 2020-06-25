The Singtel building in central Singapore. The city state gave final approval for the roll-out of nationwide 5G coverage on Wednesday, leaving China’s Huawei Technologies with less significant contracts. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Huawei loses out as Singapore telecom operators choose 5G providers
- Singapore’s biggest telecom operators Singtel and StarHub have chosen Ericsson and Nokia as their main 5G network provider
- Huawei, which is a focal point in US/China tensions, still has a foothold in the Singapore market through TPG Telecom’s smaller, local network system
Topic | Singapore
