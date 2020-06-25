People are seen outside a restaurant in Robertson Quay in Singapore in May, during the circuit breaker restrictions. Seven foreigners have been fined for flouting social distancing rules. Photo: Facebook
Singapore expats who flouted circuit breaker rules fined up to US$6,400
- The six men and a woman pleaded guilty to gathering in two separate groups for drinks at Robertson Quay during coronavirus circuit breaker restrictions
- Photos of them went viral and sparked public outcry. The judge said they ‘flagrantly breached’ laws for the ‘frivolous purpose of drinking and chatting’
Topic | Coronavirus Singapore
People are seen outside a restaurant in Robertson Quay in Singapore in May, during the circuit breaker restrictions. Seven foreigners have been fined for flouting social distancing rules. Photo: Facebook