A Singapore Airlines passenger jet taxis along the tarmac as it arrives at Changi International Airport terminal in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus could hand Singapore Airlines a bigger share of India’s aviation market

  • The lucrative market of flying passengers between India and Europe, Japan or beyond was dominated by Etihad and Emirates, which connect through Middle East hubs
  • The advantage for Singapore Airlines will come from its local affiliate, Vistara, as India doesn’t allow foreign airlines to fly to a third country directly
Bloomberg
Updated: 5:17pm, 25 Jun, 2020

