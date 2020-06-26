Ships currently in the straits are carrying crude from everywhere from Venezuela to the Middle East to West Africa and some of them have been there for at least a month. Photo: Reuters
Off Singapore, vast stockpiles of crude oil paint a picture of Asia’s recovering energy market
- There were 82.5 million barrels of crude and oil products sitting in 67 vessels parked off Singapore and in the Malacca Strait as of Tuesday
- Asia’s energy demand rebound has led the world but much of that has come from China, with other economies in the region struggling to match it
Topic | Energy
Ships currently in the straits are carrying crude from everywhere from Venezuela to the Middle East to West Africa and some of them have been there for at least a month. Photo: Reuters