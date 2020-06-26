Foreigners travelling from ‘green zone’ countries may not need to undergo 14-day home quarantine, though this would depend on mutual agreement. Photo: AP
Malaysia discussing travel bubbles known as ‘green lanes’ with Singapore and Brunei

  • Australia and New Zealand have also been approached, Malaysian official says, as governments explore ways to safely reopen borders after coronavirus lockdowns
  • Malaysia has recorded a total of 8,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and 121 deaths. Singapore has more than 42,000 confirmed cases and 26 deaths
Updated: 3:43pm, 26 Jun, 2020

