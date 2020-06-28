Evacuated Rohingya people from Myanmar sit on the shorelines of Lancok village, in Indonesia's North Aceh Regency after their rescue. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Starving, thirsty Rohingya drank urine to survive perilous high-seas horror

  • Indonesian fishermen rescued nearly 100 Rohingya refugees, including 79 women and children
  • Survivors claimed that people smugglers paid to transport them had beaten some of group
Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:17pm, 28 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Evacuated Rohingya people from Myanmar sit on the shorelines of Lancok village, in Indonesia's North Aceh Regency after their rescue. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE