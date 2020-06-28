A Philippine police officer holds a baton. Police arrested a German man on suspicion of killing his Filipino wife. Photo: EPA-EFE
German man arrested in Philippines for killing wife, trying to escape by boat
- Police said the 75-year-old German national was caught by village watchmen as he tried to flee a small island off Pagbilao town in Quezon province
- The body of his Filipino wife was found covered in a blanket outside their house, two days after she told her sister the suspect had threatened to kill her
Topic | The Philippines
