Volunteers look for survivors of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, in May. Photo: AP
Vietnam grounds Pakistani pilots over fake licence concerns
- The move follows last week’s revelation that the credentials of 262 pilots in Pakistan may have been falsified, which came in the wake of a crash investigation
- Vietnam had licensed 27 Pakistani pilots, 12 of whom were still active, while the others’ contracts had expired or were inactive due to the coronavirus pandemic
Topic | Vietnam
Volunteers look for survivors of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, in May. Photo: AP