Volunteers look for survivors of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, in May. Photo: AP
Vietnam grounds Pakistani pilots over fake licence concerns

  • The move follows last week’s revelation that the credentials of 262 pilots in Pakistan may have been falsified, which came in the wake of a crash investigation
  • Vietnam had licensed 27 Pakistani pilots, 12 of whom were still active, while the others’ contracts had expired or were inactive due to the coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Updated: 12:44pm, 29 Jun, 2020

