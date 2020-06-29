Protesters and residents hold lighted candles and placards at the wake of Kian delos Santos, a 17-year-old high school student who was among the minors killed by authorities. Photo: Reuters
Philippines drug war has killed 122 children, NGOs conclude
- The report highlighted six cases, including that of a seven-year-old boy it said was killed because he had witnessed an adult being murdered by local authorities
- ‘The 122 is only the tip of the iceberg; there may be many more in the country,’ spokesman said. ‘Imagine if you would have seen these 122 cases on camera. Imagine the outcry.’
