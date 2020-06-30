Chilli crab is a Southeast Asian seafood dish that originated from Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore scientist’s clean, green way to upcycle smelly old chilli crab

  • Crab and shrimp shells, while smelly nuisances in the rubbish, contain valuable building blocks for a US$1.9 billion feedstock industry
  • The problem is, breaking them down has typically required caustic chemicals that are harmful if released into the environment
Bloomberg
Updated: 8:57am, 30 Jun, 2020

