Emissions rise from an oil refinery. Southeast Asia is struggling to switch to cleaner alternatives than burning fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg
New climate fund for Southeast Asia targets $2.5 billion in clean energy investment

  • The South East Asia Clean Energy Facility has a focus on getting new projects under way in Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines and the wider region
  • Rising urbanisation and economic growth has left nations scrambling to provide enough power while keeping promises to cut emissions
Topic |   Climate crisis
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 12:30pm, 30 Jun, 2020

