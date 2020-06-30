Residents, who fled from a feared conflict between the Myanmar army and the Arakan Army arrive at a temporary refugee camp at a monastery in Sittwe, Rakhine State. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thousands flee homes fearing military ‘clearance’ against Rakhine rebels

  • The exodus from more than 40 villages is continuing almost a week after a now-revoked evacuation order that instructed residents to leave
  • The government has been embroiled for more than a year in an intermittent conflict with the Arakan Army, a well-trained and well-armed guerilla force
Topic |   Myanmar
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:33pm, 30 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents, who fled from a feared conflict between the Myanmar army and the Arakan Army arrive at a temporary refugee camp at a monastery in Sittwe, Rakhine State. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE