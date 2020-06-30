Residents, who fled from a feared conflict between the Myanmar army and the Arakan Army arrive at a temporary refugee camp at a monastery in Sittwe, Rakhine State. Photo: AFP
Thousands flee homes fearing military ‘clearance’ against Rakhine rebels
- The exodus from more than 40 villages is continuing almost a week after a now-revoked evacuation order that instructed residents to leave
- The government has been embroiled for more than a year in an intermittent conflict with the Arakan Army, a well-trained and well-armed guerilla force
