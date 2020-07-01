Anwar too unpopular with Malays to be prime minister: Mahathir

“With myself as candidate for prime minister, I think we would get the support of the Malays,” said Mahathir.

In the past three general elections, Anwar had failed to get Malay votes, Mahathir said.

“It was only when I joined we managed to win. And this is an achievement, because for 60 years, the government had been the same party.

“This was the first time that change was achieved.”

Mahathir and Anwar’s factions are now embroiled in a stand-off over the coalition’s preferred candidate for prime minister.

On Tuesday, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director Khalid Abdul Samad had said that Parti Warisan Sabah chief Seri Shafie Apdal’s candidacy would be deliberated by the coalition’s presidential council at the soonest available time.

However, DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng said any party’s candidate must have the consensus of all its coalition partners.

The PKR, or People’s Justice Party, that Anwar leads has 39 MPs. The DAP has 42 and Amanah has 11.

Mahathir has the support of four former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs and nine Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) MPs led by Shafie Apdal.

He had recently proposed Shafie’s name to be prime minister in a bid to end the deadlock and to garner support from MPs from Sabah and Sarawak.

However, that proposal was not only criticised by factions aligned to Anwar but opposition MPs from Sabah and Sarawak as well.

Shafie had said that while he was grateful for being named, he needed to consult his party colleagues first.

