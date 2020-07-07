Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and member of the opposition Progress Singapore Party, said there is an ‘undercurrent of real anger and frustration’ and he hopes it is enough to make Singaporeans vote fearlessly. Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore election: PM’s brother Lee Hsien Yang says PAP focused on elite, blind to citizens’ anger
- Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s estranged brother explains why he joined the opposition Progress Singapore Party, and how the ruling PAP has ‘lost its way’
- He said the Lee family feud was not his motivation to speak out, as he and his sister ‘do not need a political platform to respond to attacks by our brother’
Topic | Singapore election 2020
Lee Hsien Yang, the brother of Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and member of the opposition Progress Singapore Party, said there is an ‘undercurrent of real anger and frustration’ and he hopes it is enough to make Singaporeans vote fearlessly. Photo: EPA-EFE