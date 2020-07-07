In this photo provided by Cho Ray Hospital, a doctor attends to Patient 91, a British pilot who survived Covid-19 after being critically ill. Photo: AP
British pilot who was Vietnam’s most critical coronavirus patient has recovered
- The Vietnam Airlines pilot contracted Covid-19 in March and spent 65 days on life support
- Doctors said he is now virus-free and can breathe normally. He will fly to London on Sunday
Topic | Vietnam
