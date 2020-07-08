A man works at a palm oil fruit collection centre in Dangkil, outside Kuala Lumpur. File photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s palm oil firm Sime Darby probes allegations of labour abuse

  • Hong Kong-based activist group Liberty Shared says it found presence of labour abuse in Sime Darby plantations in a probe
  • The allegations could hurt Malaysia’s efforts to brand its palm products as kind to the environment and people
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:28pm, 8 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man works at a palm oil fruit collection centre in Dangkil, outside Kuala Lumpur. File photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE