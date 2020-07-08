Though Thailand has a friendly image towards the LGBTQ+ community, the country’s laws are mixed in accommodating LGBTQ+ rights. Photo: AFP
Thailand set to legalise same-sex unions, in rare win for LGBT rights in Southeast Asia
- The Civil Partnership Bill will let same-sex couples enjoy most of the rights of straight couples, including the ability to adopt children
- If passed, Thailand will become the second place in Asia to allow such unions after Taiwan legalised them in 2019
