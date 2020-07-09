A 20-year-old Indonesian crew member’s body was found inside a freezer of the Lu Huang Yuan Yu 117. Photo: Twitter
Indonesian man’s frozen body found on Chinese fishing vessel
- Police suspect the 20-year-old may have been tortured aboard the Lu Huang Yuan Yu 117
- Dozens of crew members hailing from China, Indonesia and the Philippines were being questioned in connection with the man’s death
