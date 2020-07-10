US Army chief of staff General James McConville and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during their meeting in Bangkok. Photo: ReutersUS Army chief of staff General James McConville and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during their meeting in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
US Army chief of staff General James McConville and Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha during their meeting in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
US army chief affirms military alliance with Thailand after passing coronavirus test

  • Thailand is Washington’s oldest ally in Asia but relations were strained by a 2014 military coup led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, now prime minister
  • The US scaled back some military exchanges with Thailand, and Bangkok responded by forging a closer ties with China
Reuters
Updated: 2:45pm, 10 Jul, 2020

