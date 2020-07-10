Malaysia’s Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: FacebookMalaysia’s Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia’s Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: Facebook
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia sought Hong Kong’s help in search for 1MDB scandal fugitives

  • IGP Abdul Hamid Bador said Malaysia’s police asked Hong Kong authorities to find the alleged mastermind Jho Low, but received ‘negative’ responses
  • The top cop said Nik Faisal, the ex-CEO of former 1MDB unit SRC International, is in Hong Kong with his family
Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:04pm, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: FacebookMalaysia’s Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia’s Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE