Malaysia’s Inspector General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador. Photo: Facebook
Malaysia sought Hong Kong’s help in search for 1MDB scandal fugitives
- IGP Abdul Hamid Bador said Malaysia’s police asked Hong Kong authorities to find the alleged mastermind Jho Low, but received ‘negative’ responses
- The top cop said Nik Faisal, the ex-CEO of former 1MDB unit SRC International, is in Hong Kong with his family
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
