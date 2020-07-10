Indonesian authorities inspect of one of the Chinese ships on Batam Island. Photo: TwitterIndonesian authorities inspect of one of the Chinese ships on Batam Island. Photo: Twitter
Indonesia seizes two Chinese boats after body of man found aboard

  • The fishing vessels – Lu Huang Yuan Yu 117 and Lu Huang Yuan Yu 118 – were ‘dragged to a military base’ on Batam Island for further investigation
  • An NGO said an Indonesian crew member died after being kicked in the chest by one of the boats’ Chinese captains
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 9:49pm, 10 Jul, 2020

