Indonesian doctor Susana Somali sits with dogs at her rescue shelter in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
In Indonesia, some cash-strapped residents are selling pet dogs to be cooked
- As the coronavirus pandemic hits incomes, some people are selling the animals into Indonesia’s controversial dog meat trade
- Dog meat is a culinary speciality among some non-Muslim minority groups, and activists estimate as many as 1 million dogs are killed yearly in Indonesia
Topic | Indonesia
