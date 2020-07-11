Stephen Cameron is wheeled out of the hospital to the airport to leave Vietnam on July 11, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEStephen Cameron is wheeled out of the hospital to the airport to leave Vietnam on July 11, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: British pilot goes home after recovering from brink of death in Vietnam

  • At one point, doctors said Stephen Cameron had just 10 per cent of his lung capacity and was in critical condition
  • Vietnam spent more than US$200,000 to save the pilot, who says he will return to work as soon as he is fit
Reuters
Updated: 10:28pm, 11 Jul, 2020

