The first group of 5,000 volunteers, aged 18 to 60, will receive different doses of the vaccine to test its effectiveness. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Thailand eyes vaccine roll-out in late 2021 as it prepares for human trials
- Researchers at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University are looking to produce 10,000 doses of the experimental vaccine for human trials in November
- If everything goes to plan it will be ready ‘for Thailand’ in the third of fourth quarter of next year, according to the vaccine programme’s director
