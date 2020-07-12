An aerial view of Fiery Cross Reef, occupied and controlled by China as Yongshu Reef, but also claimed by the Philippines and Vietnam. Photo: People's DailyAn aerial view of Fiery Cross Reef, occupied and controlled by China as Yongshu Reef, but also claimed by the Philippines and Vietnam. Photo: People's Daily
An aerial view of Fiery Cross Reef, occupied and controlled by China as Yongshu Reef, but also claimed by the Philippines and Vietnam. Photo: People's Daily
Philippines’ South China Sea arbitration win ‘non negotiable’, top diplomat says

  • Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin made the remarks on Sunday while commemorating the fourth anniversary of the court’s decision
  • He also called on China to comply with the court’s award, which he called a victory for the Philippines and other law-abiding nations
Updated: 7:54pm, 12 Jul, 2020

