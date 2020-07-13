A Singapore Airline flight attendant at Changi Airport Terminal Three in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s Changi Airport was regarded as world’s best but how is it handling coronavirus pandemic?
- Changi and other airports in Asia built to awe visitors are now focused on serving as the first lines of defence in the against the spread of Covid-19
- Rows of grounded aeroplanes sit idle on the tarmac in tight formations and two of the four terminals have been closed
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A Singapore Airline flight attendant at Changi Airport Terminal Three in Singapore. Photo: EPA