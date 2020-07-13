The Philippine city of Navotas will be placed under lockdown again due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFEThe Philippine city of Navotas will be placed under lockdown again due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Philippine city of Navotas will be placed under lockdown again due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Surge in coronavirus cases triggers fresh lockdown for 250,000 in Manila

  • Residents in Navotas will be allowed to go to work, but outdoor exercise will be banned during the two-week shutdown
  • The relaxation of the containment measures and the return of thousands of overseas workers have seen a rise in infections across the Philippines
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:09pm, 13 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Philippine city of Navotas will be placed under lockdown again due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFEThe Philippine city of Navotas will be placed under lockdown again due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Philippine city of Navotas will be placed under lockdown again due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE