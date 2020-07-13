Police remove the body of an Indonesian crew member on a Chinese fishing boat after he was killed in Batam. Photo: AFP
Chinese sailor faces trial over boat torture death of Indonesian crew member
- Song Chuanyun was named a torture suspect following four days of questioning after the authorities last week intercepted two vessels in Indonesia
- Song frequently beat Indonesian crew members, including Hasan Apriadi, whose body was kept inside a freezer
Topic | Indonesia
Police remove the body of an Indonesian crew member on a Chinese fishing boat after he was killed in Batam. Photo: AFP