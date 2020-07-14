A cyclist rides along Marina Bay overlooking the financial business district in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore and Malaysia to open ‘green lane’ for business travel from August 10
- The arrangement will permit cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes only and remains subject to Covid-19 preventive guidelines
- Malaysia was the first to shut its border on March 18 after a spike in coronavirus cases saw the daily infection rate in the triple digits then
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A cyclist rides along Marina Bay overlooking the financial business district in Singapore. Photo: AFP