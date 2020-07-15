Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing. Photo: Handout
Pumping more money into Singapore economy may not help amid global uncertainty: minister
- Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing says the contraction in global demand for the city state’s goods and services is a big challenge
- His comments come as Singapore’s economy plunged into recession in the second quarter amid curbs to control the spread of the coronavirus
