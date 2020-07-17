Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission investigator Novel Baswedan after the attack. Photo: AP
Indonesian policemen in acid attack on anti-graft investigator jailed; rights groups slam verdict
- The elite officers threw acid on Novel Baswedan of the KPK outside a mosque three years ago
- But rights groups said the sentences of 18 months and two years fell far below the maximum penalty of 12 years for premeditated attacks causing permanent disability
Topic | Indonesia
