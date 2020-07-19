Thai anti-government protesters gather front of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, calling for a new constitution, new elections and an end to repressive laws. Photo: AP
Scuffles as thousands take to Bangkok streets to protest against Thailand’s government
- The mostly student demonstrators, wearing black inspired by the Hong Kong protests, sang songs denouncing Prayuth Chan-ocha’s administration
- Thailand is facing an economic shock due to the coronavirus pandemic, and anger is boiling against the government and royalist establishment
Topic | Thailand
Thai anti-government protesters gather front of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, calling for a new constitution, new elections and an end to repressive laws. Photo: AP