Malaysia’s Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man points to a container containing electric arc furnace dust, a by-product of steel production that contains heavy metals like zinc, cadmium and lead. Photo: TwitterMalaysia’s Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man points to a container containing electric arc furnace dust, a by-product of steel production that contains heavy metals like zinc, cadmium and lead. Photo: Twitter
Malaysia’s Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man points to a container containing electric arc furnace dust, a by-product of steel production that contains heavy metals like zinc, cadmium and lead. Photo: Twitter
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia finds 110 containers of abandoned illegal toxic waste from Romania

  • The Southeast Asian country has become the world’s main destination for plastic waste after China banned imports of scrap
  • Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the discovery in Johor was the biggest of its kind in Malaysian history
Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:00pm, 19 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysia’s Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man points to a container containing electric arc furnace dust, a by-product of steel production that contains heavy metals like zinc, cadmium and lead. Photo: TwitterMalaysia’s Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man points to a container containing electric arc furnace dust, a by-product of steel production that contains heavy metals like zinc, cadmium and lead. Photo: Twitter
Malaysia’s Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man points to a container containing electric arc furnace dust, a by-product of steel production that contains heavy metals like zinc, cadmium and lead. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE