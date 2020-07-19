Malaysia’s Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man points to a container containing electric arc furnace dust, a by-product of steel production that contains heavy metals like zinc, cadmium and lead. Photo: Twitter
Malaysia finds 110 containers of abandoned illegal toxic waste from Romania
- The Southeast Asian country has become the world’s main destination for plastic waste after China banned imports of scrap
- Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the discovery in Johor was the biggest of its kind in Malaysian history
Topic | Malaysia
