Singapore dentistry student who strangled, injured ex-girlfriend suspended from NUS

  • Dentistry student Yin Zi Qin was sentenced to 12 days’ detention and community service after causing his ex-girlfriend to black out
  • The National University of Singapore said it is conducting disciplinary proceedings, as petitions call for stiffer penalties
Updated: 7:32pm, 20 Jul, 2020

The National University of Singapore said a dentistry student who abused his ex-girlfriend has been suspended and is barred from campus while it investigates. Photo: Facebook
