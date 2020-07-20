The National University of Singapore said a dentistry student who abused his ex-girlfriend has been suspended and is barred from campus while it investigates. Photo: Facebook
Singapore dentistry student who strangled, injured ex-girlfriend suspended from NUS
- Dentistry student Yin Zi Qin was sentenced to 12 days’ detention and community service after causing his ex-girlfriend to black out
- The National University of Singapore said it is conducting disciplinary proceedings, as petitions call for stiffer penalties
Topic | Singapore
The National University of Singapore said a dentistry student who abused his ex-girlfriend has been suspended and is barred from campus while it investigates. Photo: Facebook