Packed lunch boxes ready for delivery are seen near a food stall in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: AFPPacked lunch boxes ready for delivery are seen near a food stall in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Packed lunch boxes ready for delivery are seen near a food stall in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore property tycoon Kishin RK to open 1,000 cloud kitchens across Asia, Europe, US

  • The 36-year-old heir to a multibillion-dollar property empire is looking to crack a home-delivery dining market that is booming amid the pandemic
  • His company TiffinLabs plans to have more than 30 restaurant concepts serving over 15 cuisines in at least 10 countries within the next 12 months
Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:12am, 21 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Packed lunch boxes ready for delivery are seen near a food stall in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: AFPPacked lunch boxes ready for delivery are seen near a food stall in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Packed lunch boxes ready for delivery are seen near a food stall in Singapore earlier this year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE