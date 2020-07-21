A general view of residential and commercial buildings in the evening in Singapore. Photo: EPAA general view of residential and commercial buildings in the evening in Singapore. Photo: EPA
Singapore’s Temasek reports 2.2 per cent drop in portfolio value amid pandemic

  • The drop to US$220.30 billion in the latest year compared with a 1.6 per cent gain to more than US$225 billion a year earlier
  • As it unveiled preliminary performance, the state-owned fund said it was ready to invest in volatile market opportunities
Updated: 11:12am, 21 Jul, 2020

