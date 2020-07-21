Health workers collect blood samples inside a jeepney bus at a free Covid-19 drive-through testing facility in Manila. Photo: AP
Coronavirus latest: Philippines ramps up testing; Australia battles Victoria outbreak
- The Philippines aims to test 10 million people – or nearly one-tenth of the population – by next summer
- It came as Australia continued to battle an outbreak in its second-most populous state and Japan raised its travel advisories
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
