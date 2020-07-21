AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in April. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia’s budget airline boom turns sour amid coronavirus pandemic
- Auditors for Malaysia’s AirAsia and Vietnam’s VietJet are concerned about funding, while Indonesia’s Lion Air stopped a flotation
- Even before the pandemic, bankers and leasing bosses were worried about aircraft ordered during a decade-long buying frenzy
Topic | Aviation
