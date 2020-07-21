AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in April. Photo: ReutersAirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in April. Photo: Reuters
AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in April. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia’s budget airline boom turns sour amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Auditors for Malaysia’s AirAsia and Vietnam’s VietJet are concerned about funding, while Indonesia’s Lion Air stopped a flotation
  • Even before the pandemic, bankers and leasing bosses were worried about aircraft ordered during a decade-long buying frenzy
Topic |   Aviation
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:00pm, 21 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in April. Photo: ReutersAirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in April. Photo: Reuters
AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 in April. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE