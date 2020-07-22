Officials transfer the body of an Indonesian crew member found following the search of a Chinese-flagged fishing vessel, at the navy port in Batam, Riau province. Photo: AFP
Indonesia charges three recruiters over sailor’s torture death on Chinese fishing vessel
- This comes a week after a Chinese supervisor on the Lu Huang Yuan Yu 118 was charged with killing Hasan Apriadi, 20
- Anti-trafficking experts say the fishing industry is riddled with forced labour and exploited workers can face non-payment, overwork, violence and death
