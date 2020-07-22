A volunteer inspects a green baby sea turtle on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary on Redang island in June. Photo: AFPA volunteer inspects a green baby sea turtle on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary on Redang island in June. Photo: AFP
A volunteer inspects a green baby sea turtle on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary on Redang island in June. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

From egg hunter to protector, Malaysian ranger battles to save turtles

  • ‘Voracious appetite’ for the eggs, a local delicacy considered by many to be an aphrodisiac, has pushed the endangered reptiles further to the brink
  • Authorities are seeking to ban their sale amid pressure from conservationist groups
Topic |   Malaysia
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 8:00am, 22 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A volunteer inspects a green baby sea turtle on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary on Redang island in June. Photo: AFPA volunteer inspects a green baby sea turtle on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary on Redang island in June. Photo: AFP
A volunteer inspects a green baby sea turtle on the shore of the Chagar Hutang Turtle Sanctuary on Redang island in June. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE