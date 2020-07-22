Maria Ressa, executive editor and CEO of Rappler, leaves court after pleading not guilty to tax evasion charges in Pasig City, Metro Manila, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Philippine journalist Maria Ressa pleads not guilty to tax evasion charges
- The 56-year-old CEO of news site Rappler is facing several government lawsuits that have caused concern about harassment of journalists
- She was convicted of libel last month and sentenced to up to six years in prison, a ruling widely seen as a blow to democratic freedoms
