An Asiana Airlines plane comes in for landing at San Francisco International Airport in 2013. Photo: AFP
South Korea’s Asiana Airlines flies empty A380 superjumbo, just to keep pilots certified
- The empty Airbus A380 flew for three days so pilots could practice taking off and landing, until the airline could no longer afford to keep the jet skyborne
- It is a problem faced by other carriers who don’t have training simulators and need their pilots to keep up their skills or lose their licenses
