An Asiana Airlines plane comes in for landing at San Francisco International Airport in 2013. Photo: AFPAn Asiana Airlines plane comes in for landing at San Francisco International Airport in 2013. Photo: AFP
An Asiana Airlines plane comes in for landing at San Francisco International Airport in 2013. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

South Korea’s Asiana Airlines flies empty A380 superjumbo, just to keep pilots certified

  • The empty Airbus A380 flew for three days so pilots could practice taking off and landing, until the airline could no longer afford to keep the jet skyborne
  • It is a problem faced by other carriers who don’t have training simulators and need their pilots to keep up their skills or lose their licenses
Topic |   Aviation
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:45pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An Asiana Airlines plane comes in for landing at San Francisco International Airport in 2013. Photo: AFPAn Asiana Airlines plane comes in for landing at San Francisco International Airport in 2013. Photo: AFP
An Asiana Airlines plane comes in for landing at San Francisco International Airport in 2013. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE