Red Bull heir Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya walks to get in a car in London in April 2017. Photo: AP
Thailand drops charges against Red Bull heir in deadly hit-and-run
- Arrest warrant also dropped for Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya, who faced charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death
- Heir to energy drink empire allegedly crashed black Ferrari into policeman on motorcycle in Bangkok, then fled the scene
