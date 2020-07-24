Myanmar set to launch its first satellite to study environment from space
- Myanmar is among nine Asian countries launching microsatellites that will track typhoons, seismic activity and water flows
- It is the first space venture for Myanmar, the least economically developed country in a consortium that includes the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia
The future “super constellation” of microsatellites from nine Asian countries will track typhoons, seismic activity and water flows, as well as provide data on land use, the growth of crops and disease outbreaks.
“It’s simply less expensive if we build our own satellite,” he said from inside the university’s space shuttle-shaped building near the town of Meiktila, adding the technology will help Myanmar’s economy “leapfrog forward”.
Yet Myanmar is still in a different orbit to the big space nations – strong wind carried away the roof of the shuttle’s nose and the university has no spare budget for repairs.
But with technological advances – and a spirit of collaboration – launching satellites is no longer the reserve of giants like the United States, Russia and China.
Yukihiro Takahashi from Hokkaido University, one of two Japanese institutes leading the project, points to Nigeria, which has become a global hub for producing satellite technology on the cheap.
“Big, heavy and expensive has become small, light and affordable,” he said.
The target is to launch around five microsatellites every year, each weighing under 100kg and with a lifespan of five years, until the consortium controls around 50 devices in orbit.
Myanmar’s first contribution will cost a relatively non-astronomical US$16 million – a fraction of the US$100-million bill or more for conventional satellites.
The launch will be overseas, but Myanmar will have its own ground control centre, working alongside a counterpart in Japan.
“Myanmar will be one of the main players,” Takahashi said, adding that Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh and Mongolia would also join the team at a later date.
He said the project’s cameras are among the best in space, taking near-continuous images that will be turned into 3D models of typhoons or disaster-stricken areas.
They will also track changes in land use, from urban development to deforestation and illegal mining.
“It makes a lot of sense – politically, economically and socially – for these countries to build up capabilities to meet their own risk profiles,” said Sinead O’Sullivan, research fellow at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The Asian consortium is “incredibly positive” and a way around buying expensive satellite imagery from commercial companies, she added.
The launches should also deliver a decent payback; it is estimated every dollar the US spends in space returns up to US$40 to the economy.
As engineer Thu Thu Aung, 40, listens to the latest briefing held under strict physical distancing rules, she says she is thrilled to be on the project, admitting her space obsession grew from watching movies about heroic pilots as a girl.
“This is our dream to send a satellite to space from Myanmar, from our university.”