A street vendor wears a face mask as she rides a bicycle with her housewares in Hanoi. Vietnam has reported its first local coronavirus transmission in three months. Photo: AFP
Vietnam on coronavirus high alert after first local infection in 100 days
- A man who has not left tourist hotspot Da Nang for nearly a month is in critical condition after testing positive for Covid-19
- Vietnam kept its total number of coronavirus cases to just 417 after implementing strict quarantine and testing measures
Topic | Vietnam
