A street vendor wears a face mask as she rides a bicycle with her housewares in Hanoi. Vietnam has reported its first local coronavirus transmission in three months. Photo: AFPA street vendor wears a face mask as she rides a bicycle with her housewares in Hanoi. Vietnam has reported its first local coronavirus transmission in three months. Photo: AFP
A street vendor wears a face mask as she rides a bicycle with her housewares in Hanoi. Vietnam has reported its first local coronavirus transmission in three months. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vietnam on coronavirus high alert after first local infection in 100 days

  • A man who has not left tourist hotspot Da Nang for nearly a month is in critical condition after testing positive for Covid-19
  • Vietnam kept its total number of coronavirus cases to just 417 after implementing strict quarantine and testing measures
Topic |   Vietnam
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:59pm, 25 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A street vendor wears a face mask as she rides a bicycle with her housewares in Hanoi. Vietnam has reported its first local coronavirus transmission in three months. Photo: AFPA street vendor wears a face mask as she rides a bicycle with her housewares in Hanoi. Vietnam has reported its first local coronavirus transmission in three months. Photo: AFP
A street vendor wears a face mask as she rides a bicycle with her housewares in Hanoi. Vietnam has reported its first local coronavirus transmission in three months. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE